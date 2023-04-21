A Chattanooga man is improving his community one good deed at a time.
Alex Wells, 34, is making a difference with his lawnmower.
“I just decided to go out and knock on some doors and help as many people as I could. One lawn at a time is my little motto,” said Wells.
Wells seeks out overgrown lawns and offers to mow strangers' yards for free.
“I’ll do the ones that haven't been mowed in like a month or so but I try to find ones that haven't been mowed in several months or sometimes a year,” Wells told Local 3 News.
He helps the elderly, the disabled, cancer patients, single moms or anyone else who is simply down on their luck.
“If their lawn is overgrown there's a reason so I try to find out that story,” said Wells.
Wells, who owns a professional lawncare service and volunteers his time on the side, says the idea to cut strangers' lawns for free came to him a few years ago.
The first homeowner he helped had cancer and lived alone.
“I did the whole entire yard and when she came out to pay I said ‘it's on me don't worry about it’ and she started crying. It was a really, really good feeling,” Wells told Local 3 News.
After the tornado hit East Brainerd, Wells helped a husband and wife in their 70's. Several trees had fallen in their yard during the storm and they were unable to cut their grass.
“I knocked on the door and the guy was like, ‘why would you want to do that?’ When I told him I was going to do it for free he was skeptical but I did it. It took me four days and that's the video that kind of started it all,” said Wells.
Wells records his random acts of kindness and posts the videos on his “Mow it Wells” social media and YouTube sites.
His followers love to watch the transformations.
“The real excitement comes when I do something extra. Sometimes I'll give them a hundred dollars or I'll do mulch or plant some flowers and stuff and that's when it really gets special,” he told Local 3 News.
So far, he's cut 15 strangers’ lawns. Only one person has turned him down. He has big goals for the year ahead.
“My goal this year is to do 52 lawns so I can have a video for every week even going through the winter,” said Wells.
Wells' slogan is simple "be the change you want to see."
You can connect with Alex Wells on social media, YouTube or by emailing him at mowitwells@gmail.com.