A Chattanooga man faces at least 45 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of charges involving the sexual abuse of minors from over the span of two decades.
Mark Deakins, 63, was found guilty raping and sexually assaulting multiple pre-teen and teenage boys, the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Tennessee said, from 1995 to 2018.
Deakins was already on the Sex Offender Registry for past convictions.
According to evidence presented at trial, Deakins taped several instances of his abuse, and had at one point transported a victim across state lines to engage in illegal sexual exploitation and abuse. The images and videos were uncovered during a search of the man's home and computers.
Law enforcement also located thousands of other explicit images of child sexual abuse material in Deakins' possession from all over the world.
“The defendant’s conduct was egregious. He preyed on young boys desperate for a male role model. I am thankful for the collaborative effort and hard work of our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and our prosecutors for seeking justice in this appalling case,” United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said.
Deakins is expected to face sentencing in September. He faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 45 years and a maximum term of life in prison.
Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to his indictment and subsequent conviction included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, Red Bank Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
For information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.