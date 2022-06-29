Cleveland police arrested a Chattanooga man Tuesday after a man fired a handgun the area of Mosby Park.
No one was injured.
Police were dispatched to the area after reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found several empty casings on East Street NE 2nd Street NE.
Witnesses at the scene told police that a purple Dodge Charger with a broken rear window had left the scene after firing the rounds.
Cleveland Police located the vehicle near 11th Street and High Street and several people were detained.
The investigation by the Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Suppression Unit and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office turned up a handgun believed to be the shooter’s gun.
Police arrested Malik Taylor of Chattanooga; who was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment for the shooting.
The vehicle was seized as evidence.