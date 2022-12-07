Chattanooga HES to host non-profit night at Nooga Lights tonight
Nonprofit Night at Chester Frost Park's Nooga Lights is tonight!
Purchase a ticket at noogalights.com and drive through the holiday lighting spectacular tonight to support HES!
For each entrance ticket every Wednesday night until December 31st, Nooga Lights is donating $5! Show your HES support by getting a ticket and going on a Wednesday night.
You could also win a weekly free ticket by RSVP'ing on their Facebook page at
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating after 3 people found dead in Hixson
-
Jason Chen's former classmates claim he has a history of impersonating students online
-
UPDATE: Man charged in murder of Jasmine Pace makes first court appearance Tuesday
-
Grundy County man files federal lawsuit after being wrongfully convicted
-
Cleveland family faces eviction but say landlord is at fault
-
DECISION 2022: Warnock bests Walker in Senate runoff
-
Chattanooga man sentenced to 290 months imprisonment on drug trafficking & firearm charges
-
UPDATE: Police blow up suspicious package on Market Street, road reopens Saturday
-
Cleveland police working to identify body found off APD 40 over the weekend
-
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship