Local 3 News is teaming up with Chattanooga Gas to show you resources available in the Tennessee Valley on Friday.
"The need is very great," said City of Chattanooga's Office of Family Empowerment program coordinator Taneka Albert. "Of course, when the pandemic hit, it hurt a lot of families."
When it comes to paying the gas bill, people may need extra help.
Chattanooga Gas and Local 3 News are partnering this Friday to ensure you know where to find help with the annual Energy Assistance Phone-A-Thon.
"We'll answer calls about LiHeap funding that's available," said Chattanooga Gas Regional Director of Operations. "We'll also be providing information on the nonprofit energy assistance and also providing some weatherization tips."
Leath said help could come in a number of ways, whether it's support from nonprofits or just knowing small things you can do to lower your gas bill.
"Change your filters periodically so your furnace doesn't have to work as hard and it keeps your air cleaner as well," said Leath. "Weather stripping around windows and doors."
One of the resources is United Way of Greater Chattanooga's Energy Assistance Program, which Director of Strategic Partnerships Jessica Pilcher said is available to anyone and everyone.
"For those customers who are having a bit of a difficult time paying their bills and maintaining the bills that they are regularly having, United Way is there to provide assistance with that financial assistance piece," said Pilcher.
Other resources include the LIHEAP program through the City of Chattanooga or United Way's 211 lines for anyone with questions.
"It lets people say 'I need a little help' or 'let me ask those questions,'" said Pilcher.
Leath said he hopes everyone feels welcome to call on Friday for extra assistance and that we can help as many families in the Tennessee Valley as possible.
"It's really about giving back to our community and helping those who need help," said Leath.
The Energy Assistance Phone-A-Thon begins during Local 3's morning shows at 5 a.m. and runs through our evening broadcasts until 7 p.m.
The number to call is 800-431-7914.