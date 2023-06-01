The City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors have released the schedule for free Group Exercise Classes in June 2023.
The free Chattanooga Fitness Center (Powerhouse) is located on 3rd Street and Holtzclaw, next to the Chattanooga Zoo.
The facility is ADA accessible and offers a variety of strength and cardiovascular machines, free weights, and exercise classes.
It is absolutely free - there is no cost to work out and there are no memberships. Children under 12 are not allowed, and ages 13-17 require parental or guardian supervision.
The center provides residents with everything they need to get in shape - in addition to free classes including yoga, weightlifting, fit for life, and Nordic Pole walking, Fit for gardening and more!
The facility says it features plenty of free parking in well-lit parking lots, as well as an outdoor fitness trail that flows through the park from the Fitness Center to Frost Stadium and back.
Hours of Operation:
Mon - Fri | 9 a.m to 1 p.m. then 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The center is closed for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Check out the schedule and class information below.
For more information, please call 423-643-6600.
OUTDOOR FITNESS
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is proud to offer year round OUTDOOR fitness options in 11 different parks and outside the city's community centers. These options include a number of options and instructions for use to help keep Chattanoogans going!
Click here to view locations and fitness options.
NEW AARP FITNESS PARK
AARP has teamed up with FitLot to celebrate its 60th anniversary by sponsoring the donation and activation of one Outdoor Fitness Park in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.
The first AARP sponsored outdoor fitness park in Chattanooga is now open at Shepherd Park.