A unique program is connecting Chattanooga firefighters with kids in the classroom.
It’s part of the Chattanooga Fire Department's ‘Read to Succeed Public Education Literacy Program.’
Firefighters are encouraging reading, teaching children about fire safety, forming relationships and building trust.
The program started last school year at Calvin Donaldson Elementary and is now expanding to Hardy Elementary School.
"You'll be amazed at what the kids are thinking and the knowledge they have once we finish reading a book,” said Capt. Larry King Jr.
But the school visits are about more than just reading books.
“We want to make sure when we come into these classrooms that the kids understand what we do and truly know that we care about them and that we're here for them, not just when the emergency happens but we're here before that,” said Fire and Life Safety Educator Allen Green.
Firefighters also hope the schools visits will spark family safety conversations at home.