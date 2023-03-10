The fire took several hours to fight off. Firefighters were not able to access all hot spots because of the damage.
Chattanooga Fire says when they arrived on the scene, the three story home had flames on each level.
"They immediately went to work trying to attack this fire from the inside. It was difficult," says Chattanooga Fire's Public Information Officer Lindsey Rogers. "There were a number of challenges that were presented to them."
One man jumped out of a window to escape the fire. He sustained head and leg injuries and was transported to the hospital. Rogers says it appears his injuries are minor.
A woman and child were able to escape as well.
"Fire got into different void spaces of the structure, different pockets of fire in different areas in the home that were hard to access," says Rogers.
Rogers says firefighters had a good knockdown of the fire during their internal fight. After 15 minutes, they were forced to the outside.
Rogers says the fire quickly spread to the staircase, making it difficult to move. The structure became unstable when the attic caught fire.
"It was at that point the command staff made the decision to bring everybody outside of the structure and begin attacking the fire from the outside," says Rogers.
She says thousands and thousands of gallons of water were used to get the fire under control.
With the damage, firefighters could not access all hot spots.
"The decision was made for Public Works to come and try to begin to start tearing down parts of the structure that way," says Rogers. "With it being so structurally unsound and unsafe, we couldn't actually go in and get the fire fully extinguished."
A firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering shoulder injuries. Rogers says he is okay, and they appreciate the well wishes.
An investigator is looking for answers on what caused the fire.
"Every home that catches fire presents unique challenges. We never know what we're going up against," says Rogers.