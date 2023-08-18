On Friday morning the Chattanooga Fire Department executed the final exercise of its "structural collapse specialist" class.
This class focused on training firefighters to successfully rescue people who are trapped in fallen structures. In total, it was an 80-hour course.
There were 22 participants in the class, including firefighters and members of law enforcement. Agencies represented include: Chattanooga FD, Cleveland, TN Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Red Bank Fire Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Fire & Rescue.
The final exercise was simulated on a donated piece of property where a car was driven into a home.
"It's really vital to our training to have property like this donated to us so that we can do these live scenarios," said Tyler Hansen, a senior firefighter for CFD. "If we do them at our training facility we can't really get the full spectrum of how things are."
Hansen said the hands-on experience is much more valuable than other ways of learning these procedures.
"You fall to the level of your training, so for us, to be able to have a live scenario like this for them is really important. We can sit in a classroom and read out of a book all day, but when you put the word to an actual project like this, it just makes things come together a little bit better," Hansen said.
Both new and returning students took this course.
Lt. Benjamin Wright said, "This is my first year being involved in the training program for the collapse. It's been a really great process to be included and training the next generation of specialists."
Bradley County's Lt. Loretta Thompson said that it is all about teamwork and being prepared for any situation.
"We're learning how to work together again as a team," Thompson said. "If we can't work together as a team, it's going to hinder our community and those that need our help."