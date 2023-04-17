Chattanooga is pioneering the path to more accessible, affordable and convenient electric micro mobility vehicles.
"We feel that Chattanooga is coming along on this, we'll see less cars on the road, and more micro mobility," said John Mathna, Owner of Chattanooga Electric Bike Co.
Mathna is the founder of Chattanooga Electric Bike Company, the cities first locally founded e-bike shop.
Mathna says his company aspires to provide safe and reliable micro transit option to connect people and their communities, using 100% electric vehicles.
"So we have bicycles, true bicycles, and then we have bicycles that will go faster than a regular bicycle, that are made for commuting," said Mathna.
The owner is hoping with the surge of more eco friendly micro-mobility options, people will make the change to e-bikes.
"Reduce pollution, reduce traffic, reduce stress, anxiety, get better exercise, people stay fit," said Mathna.
The bike shop had a soft opening in November, but will have their grand opening on May 3rd.
There will be a community barbecue that day, and Mayor Tim Kelly will be speaking about the importance of supporting businesses like this one.
"We're just trying to make it a community thing, this is what it's all about for us, it's about the community," said Mathna.
They will also be at the Co-mobility Summit event, hosted by Co-Lab, May 9th through the 11th.
If you buy tickets for the event, you will automatically entered into a raffle to win a free e-bike.
"We have hub drive bikes with some more economical choice, they're good for what they are, everybody who uses them for recreational purposes a couple times a month, 3-4 times a month, they'll last for 5 to 10 years," said Mathna.
