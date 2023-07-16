July 16th marks eight years since five military service members were attacked and killed at the U.S. Navy Operational Support Center.
On Sunday military members, city leaders, along with friends and family of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, Lance Corporal Squire Skip Wells, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, Sergeant Carson Holmquist, and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt, came together to honor their sacrifice.
"Regardless of the circumstances, regardless of the adversity that we're facing, if we come together as a group as a community, then there is nothing we can't face together or over come together," said retired Marine, Walt Marques.
Walt Marques retired from the marines after 20 years of serving the country.
He says he was very close with David Wyatt, and even made plans to visit each other before the attack.
"David Wyatt loved his family, first and foremost he was a great father, he was a great husband to Lori, and he was a great marine, he loved his marines, always took care of his marines, and I have no doubt that day is exactly what he was doing," said Marques.
Dozens gathered around the Wreath Of Honor Fallen Five memorial to pay tribute.
Colonel Frank Hughes, who was near the Navy Operational Support Center when the attacked happened, spoke at the event.
"We were able to help the families with the county and city, and the community foundations help, and that gave me purpose, and helped me heal," said Hughes.
Following the ceremony, Marques and several other members of Shepherds Men, an organization which advocates for veteran heroes, swam six miles in the Tennessee River in their memory of the fallen five.
"We're swimming to honor them and raise awareness for a program at the Shepherds Center in Atlanta that is saving lives," said Marques.
Marques and Hughes agree that that day eight years ago is very traumatic for them, but say the city is doing their best to honor their memory.
"It's my intention and the intention of the Medal Of Honor Heritage Center, is to make sure that they don't forget, because they gave their lives for this city," said Hughes.