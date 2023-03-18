East Ridge's beloved Wally's Restaurant is closing its doors.
Saturday was a bittersweet moment in East Ridge as the community came together for one last meal.
Today, a 34-year run came to an end for Wally's East Ridge locatin.
Owner Glen Meadows sold the property and decided to retire from the restaurant business.
He believes it is an exciting time for East Ridge and looks forward to a new and exciting business opening up in his corner now.
But, today, hundreds of folks came out for a sentimental last meal.
Read more: | Owner of East Ridge Wally's looks back on decades of service before its final day