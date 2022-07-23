The City of Chattanooga is continuing their efforts to bring the community together and stop the violence.
They did that on Saturday by putting on One Chattanooga fest.
The event is aimed to build on Mayor Tim Kelly's One Chattanooga strategy.
It aligns Chattanoogans with the resources they need to thrive in life and gives the youth a safe place to come out and have fun.
Karitsa Jones with the City of Chattanooga was satisfied with how the community came out and got involved in the event.
“It was a very diverse crowd and diverse population of people interacting having fun, playing getting face paintings, working out together, dancing together, and meeting one another. We played a game of bingo so they could learn about the resources and once they did that we provided them with a free meal,” Jones said.
Earlier this Summer, youth violence became a big problem in the city -- pushing city officials to figure out a way to keep the youth safe while school is out for the summer.
Jones said the event did just that.
“It shows them that they can have fun with their friends, they can have fun with their family, and with their community. I believe events like the One Chattanooga Fest and No Smoke Sundays -- all of those things that are coming about now is just the community coming together to say hey to our youth and that we love you, we want what is best for you, and we want to provide you with something safe to do and teach you all how to socially interact with each other,” Jones said.
Chais Hart and her husband Devin are one of the many couples that brought the family out.
They hope the festival continues.
“Family and the kids need to have something to do that is not just the family taking them to the park or something like that. Having events to go to, to change it up is really good for everybody,” Hart said.
Jones said the event warmed her heart seeing all of the kids running around enjoying themselves in the summer heat.
“It lets me know that we have truly not forgotten our why. Our why is our youth, our future. They are the future of Chattanooga, if we do not pour into them now and set the right foundation for them now then we are not putting them trajectory for life,” Jones said.