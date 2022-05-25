Tuesday, Chattanooga City Council voted to approved an ordinance that allows homeowners living on single-family lots to build in-law suites on their property.
However, conditions to the ordinances are the in-law suites must be permanent structures with a 700 square feet limit, and only one in-law suites is allowed per single-family home.
The ordinance is a step towards Mayor Tim Kelly's initiative to increase access to affordable housing.
Kelly says, “We’ve reached a critical point where many Chattanoogans are worried about being priced out of living in Chattanooga.”
According to Mayor Kelly the ordinance will off homeowners the opportunity to increase property value.
This is not yet officially a law. The ordinance requires a final vote in the City Council's second reading scheduled for next week.