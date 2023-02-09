A Chattanooga Christian School kindergarten student is learning to show others she cares about them through acts of kindness.
Each year she uses her birthday as an opportunity to give back.
Charlie Smith is only 6-years-old but she's already learning what it means to make a difference in someone else's life.
She's found a way to celebrate her birthday that's more meaningful that receiving gifts.
"Instead of thinking about yourself, think about other people too,” Charlie told Local 3 News.
She says she learned the lesson while attending Stuart Heights Baptist Church.
Instead of collecting presents for herself, she collects items for others in need.
"Some toys, food, we also donated to this cat place,” the little girl told Local 3 News.
Each year for her birthday she has a donation drive for a different organization.
"I don't want to do the same thing every year,” said Charlie.
She even selects the organization herself.
In the past, she's helped kids and animals and this year she focused on helping the elderly.
She chose Summit View Senior Community.
With the help of family and friends, she raised $3,500 which helped buy 130 Christmas stockings full of gifts for the residents, Christmas trees and decor for their apartments.
Charlie is a little girl with a big heart for helping others.