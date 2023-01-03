On Monday, In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Dr. William Blalock is a Cardiologist for Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute. He said cardiac arrest is when the heart develops a dangerous non-sustainable rhythm and it is not the same as a heart attack.
When an individual experiences cardiac arrest Cardiologist Dr. William Blalock said the heart is not functioning normally, it is not supplying blood and oxygen to the brain.
If a person suffers cardiac arrest CPR needs to be administered, creating an airway so the person can breathe, and using an AED to shock the heart into a normal rhythm.
“We know that early defibrillation, trying to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm is crucial to survival. All of these are prompt response with a qualified medical team with appropriate equipment is importance in maintaining that patience best chance for survival,” Dr. Blalock said.
To his understanding, all of this was done to help save Hamlin's life.
He said a person usually doesn't know when they are about to experience cardiac arrest.
“Unfortunately, often times there are no symptoms as was demonstrated last night this is a young man in top physical condition, a professional athlete that you would not expect to have a heart problem. So, often times there are not any warning symptoms just the initial event,” Dr. Blalock said.
For any athlete, Dr. Blalock said a sports physical is needed before the season begins.
It can help you catch any underlying medical or heart conditions.
“That starts with a good physical exam, listening to the heart for a rhythm abnormality we call murmurs. Sometimes when people have episodes like this gentleman had last night, he has an abnormal thickening of his heart muscle and blood going past that abnormal thickening we make a sound we call a murmur,” Dr. Blalock said.
An echocardiogram or EKG can be done to check the heart as well.
Dr. Blalock said if a person it dealing with any problems related to their heart, it should be taken seriously.
“It is very important because the outcome can be deadly. So, if there are any symptoms at all and you want to start an exercise program and you are having shortness of breath or chest discomforting or your heart is racing before you start that program please get evaluated by a medical professional,” Dr. Blalock said.
Dr. Blalock hopes Hamlin gets better and is able to be back with his family.