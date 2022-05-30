Business owners in the area are now expressing their concerns about the weekend shooting.
Downtown Dough Owner Cindy Fain recalls noticing a heavy presence of teen’s right outside of her shop and Buffalo Wild Wings Saturday evening.
“There was an incident that happened at a table outside the shop. I ended up calling the police because I felt threatened. That was around seven o'clock when I called the police and that's where their presence of about six to eight cars were down here. From my understanding they did say down here, I closed at eight o'clock,” Fain said.
She later learned about the shooting after getting several phone calls about it.
Ice Cream Show Owner Linda Curtis says her employees were not aware of the shooting when it happened at first
“Well when customers ran into the store saying there had been a shooting that was the first they knew. Then they all were trying to get behind the counter and try to get to a safe place,” Curtis said.
Curtis had several employees who refused to work the following day out of fear from the shooting.
She is now getting ready to implement a plan to better prepare and keep her employees safe from future shootings.
“My goal is like to lock the doors so no one else comes in because potentially the person with the gun could come in and try to hide amongst my customers. That would put my employees at risk and I do not want them at risk,” Curtis said.
Her employees will now take the trash out in the morning instead of at night and she'll continue to make sure they're using a buddy system when employees are walking to their cars.
Fain and Curtis believe the there's a way to reduce what's been happening around downtown for years.
“Parents need to be involved. First of all they are being dropped thing off down here. I watch it every Saturday were they will come out, park right in front of the shop and just drop them off. Parents need to be more involved and know where there kids are at. It's a scary time in the world right now with social media and all,” Fain said.
Curtis also suggested that an earlier curfew is set since most businesses in the area are closed before 10 in that part of downtown.
“It is not making me want to go anywhere else. I'm staying right here,” Curtis said