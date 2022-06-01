Chattanooga's homeless leaders begun the clean-up process Wednesday at the homeless camp on 11th Street downtown.
They said they completed the move-out process, which began in March over safety concerns, and are now looking at completing residents' transitions and looking at what they want to do with the old space.
"I think there's still questions long-term on what we want to see for this space," said Chattanooga Homelessness Director Sam Wolfe. "We are renting it. The city is renting from the railroad on a beautification lease."
Wolfe said they were able to move everyone out of the 11th street encampment with no arrests necessary. But tents, clothes, and piles of trash remained at the 11th street camp Wednesday. Wolfe told Local 3 News the city had plans to clean it out, but didn't have a timeline to offer yet.
"The clean-up falls back on us, as far as the responsibility," said Chattanooga Homelessness Director Sam Wolfe. "So we're going to move forward at a later date with public works to come and clear the site."
The property is owned by Norfolk Southern, a railroad company based out of Atlanta. A spokesperson told Local 3 News Wednesday the company planned to help with the clean-up, but also could not offer a timeline yet.
The city started the vacation process in March, after a city spokesperson said Norfolk Southern brought several safety concerns to the city's attention. At the time, the city said they were concerned about open gas tanks and people walking on a nearby railroad, among other things.
Residents were told then they had until May 31 to move out. A sign posted at the property informed them they had until June 2 to move out all of their belongings.
In the meantime, the city has offered applications to housing, which Wolfe said about 60 people have filled out.
Anyone else was able to apply to move to a new city-sanctioned homeless camp on 12th and Peeples Street. That camp is being run by Help Right Here Chattanooga, a non-profit specializing in housing assistance. 35 people have either already moved there or is in the process of moving there, according to a city spokesperson.
"It's something that we're really being intentional for adding people slowly and deliberately over time with that site," Wolfe said. "We don't want to just have a mad rush of people go stay there."
A director at the site told Local 3 News Wednesday they planned to build pavilions and run water lines at the camp, which currently amounts to a parking lot. The director could not offer a timeline for when that may happen.
"But I really would love to see a larger ecosystem of shelter options exist for folks," said Wolfe. "We don't want to necessarily put all of our eggs in one basket."