On Thursday, the city's Beer & Wrecker Board decided to suspend the license of the Studio 58 Sports Bar, effective on June 9th, 10th, and 11th. The bar was cited for operating disorderly place and for allowing patrons to leave the premises with an open container.
Three calls were made to law enforcement, one at 10:15 on the night of April 15th, and two other calls just after midnight. The board believes both calls were made by Silent Force, a third-party security team.
“We got a call for assistance for a large crowd. When we got there, security said they needed assistance managing a large crowd,” says Robert Bidelman.
Officer Bidelman says they were not able to assist because there was no altercation.
"Myself and my partner, we've seen these types of situations before,” he says. “We went and sat, essentially, in the adjoining parking lot on the other side of the building while we were down on calls just kind of waiting."
Officer Bidelman returned to the scene at 12:44, where on-site security was evacuating the sports bar. He says he noticed a chair had been moved 20-30 feet and with the commotion, he believes there was a fight or large disturbance.
"They got called twice and they didn't help,” says Studio 58’s owner, Terrance Jones. “They told me the only reason that they could help is if there was a physical fight, so I'm not sure if that's the reason they lied or not. Honestly, there was not a physical fight on the property.”
Studio 58 was cleared of patrons.
The board sustained the operating disorderly place and for allowing patrons to leave the premises with an open container. They also agreed to require beer board training and a brown-bag permit, if they chose to continue that service.
The two citations, training, and permit were approved unanimously.
Jones was told he could hire an attorney to appeal the votes.
“I agree. I’d rather take my responsibility and move forward,” the owner says.
After the three-day suspension, Studio 58 should be business as usual.