The attorney for Jason Chen, the man facing murder charges in the death of Chattanooga woman Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace, is alleging his client has faced "appalling" conditions that amount to torture while at the Silverdale Detention Center.
Chattanooga attorney Josh Weiss said at different points since his November arrest, Chen has been without water, moved to a cell covered in feces, faced freezing cold temperatures and been denied toiletries.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office General Counsel Brian Bush has not responded to emailed questions sent June 26 and June 27 about Chen's treatment, the conditions at Silverdale, and the training of correctional officers when it comes to the treatment of inmates.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.