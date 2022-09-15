The pandemic has disrupted the housing market during the last two years.
During the pandemic, home buyers were willing to waive appraisals, waive inspections, and take homes as they were, but that is not the case anymore.
Aubrey LaRue with Trimble Homes team at Keller Williams said there are currently more buyers than sellers in the housing market.
“Right now, we have about 17-hundred homes on the market. That is for the whole Chattanooga Metro area, also counting parts of North Georgia, and all of the suburbs of course,” LaRue said.
Pre-Pandemic, Keller Williams had more than three-thousand homes on the market and at the height of Covid that number dropped down into the five and six hundreds.
Now, that more homes are available, LaRue believes people are pricing homes too high.
“When things were flying off of the shelves within hours, you could kind of put what kind of price you wanted on it because there were not many options. Now, you have people being a little picky, they have more options, still not a ton,” LaRue said.
Frank Trimble leads the Trimble Homes team at Keller Williams.
He says things have slowed down over the late month.
“If you look back 90-days ago. The system we had would list your house on a Thursday, hold an open house over the weekend and by Monday afternoon you are in a contact. Now, it is a more relaxed environment and there are not multiple offers on every single deal. A house may stay on the market a little bit longer, but two weeks that the average day on the market,” Trimble said.
On Tuesday, the Dow tumbled more than 12-hundred points and even though it was the worst day since June of 2020, Trimble said he does not think it will impact the housing market.
“If they have to buy or sell a home, they have to buy or sell a home. There is always going to be a motivation, but if they are swinging for the fences trying to get the highest price it is going to affect that. It has also affected consumer confidence. The more negative information out there. the world is not imploding, but people feel like it is because of the information they are receiving,” Trimble said.