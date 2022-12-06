Don Popovich has been volunteering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for three years.
He says he's able to do more than just help people shop in the food bank, he values forming relationships with guests.
"I retired in 2020 and after a couple of months of sitting around the house, I'm like 'I need to do something' so I asked the Lord 'where do you want me to go?' and He sent me here," said Popovich. "One of the things I like the best is that when people come in we're able to have conversations with them when they're picking out their food, help them with selection if they need it and then take it back and load it to their car. If it's a situation where they look to be emotional, I will ask to pray with them."
Popovich enjoyed volunteering so much, he started his own pantry to partner with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
"We started a food pantry out at Bayside Baptist Church on Highway 58 around the middle of April and we're currently doing about 50-60 families out there... and again it’s all volunteer, it’s not a paid position," said Popovich.
Now, between volunteering at the food bank and working at his own pantry, Popovich spends up to 40 hours a week offering his time to help others in our community. As the need increases in our area, he encourages everyone to volunteer if they are able.
"I think it’s something everybody should do. You don't realize how well off you are until you start volunteering somewhere," said Popovich.
If you can't donate your time to the food bank, there are other ways you can help.
"The whole operation is run on of donations both in food as well as cash donations. It's very beneficial and it helps the community and that's what we're here for," said Popovich
And as far as continuing to volunteer, Popovich says, "as long as the Lord will let me, I will be here."