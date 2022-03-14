After months and months of uncertainty, Hamilton County is now a low-risk community for transmission of COVID.
The CDC recently made the announcement.
This means restriction recommendations are much more relaxed.
Dr. Mark Anderson with chi memorial said he is happy that we have somewhat of a break from COVID outbreaks.
"Our numbers are really low and down in the single digits for both with people with active COVID who are in quarantine and also for people who are still in the hospital because of complications of it. They were so ill that they were not safely able to go home. Both of those numbers are down at the lowest point we have seen them since 2020,” Anderson said.
Dr. Anderson said numbers have dropped consistently for the past two to three weeks.
The low rates have eased the hospital environment.
"It has lessened the stress and tension around COVID. It is enabled us to focus more on all the other stuff that we need to do in health care. We have been doing it all along, we never had to stop, but it made it harder,” Anderson said.
He knew this day would come eventually, but it has been hard to predict exactly when.
"Because this virus has thrown us a lot of curveballs. At one point, I was telling people that I am limiting my prediction on what COVID is going to do to 15 minutes because it was becoming an exaggeration,” Anderson said.
Although Hamilton County is now a low-risk area for COVID, Dr. Anderson said it is not time to do away with masks just yet.
"I think people who are immune-suppressed and might now have responded well to the vaccine. That is people who are on chemotherapy for cancer, who have had transplants or just have really severe heart and lung disease. They probably should be in masks at all times when they are out in public,” Anderson said.
Others should be good inside and outside around people who are vaccinated.
The CDC recommends that unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask.