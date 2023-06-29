“We know people choose us because we're convenient, easy to get in get out and all that but if you're checking a bag at the ticket counter you need to be able to be here early enough to make sure you meet the cutoff time,” Terry Hart says.
He says all airlines will stop checking bags 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time. He says this has been a rule for a number of years, but not always enforced.
He says it will help combat delayed flights and ensure passengers make their connecting flights.
“Don't walk in 46 minutes before departure because you want to check a bag, because it's highly likely that you're not going to be able to,” he says.
Some on social media say the airport does not have enough staff to ensure bags are checked on time, but Hart says the carriers have their own employees.
He says he wants to re-familiarize travelers about the 45-minute cutoff time.
Many travelers use the Chattanooga Airport because of accessible parking and quick TSA checks.
By working with airlines for better efficiency, Hart says the airport and local travelers could benefit in the future.
“It's nice to see our growth coming back. We're excited,” he says. “We're here to serve the community and we want to continue. We're hopeful that as time evolves, we're actually going to see some new routes coming up.”
Right now, Hart says the airport is on pace for almost 500,000 passenger boardings this year.