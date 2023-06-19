Racial progress in the U.S. can be measured in steps. While the history books rightly record Union victories in the Civil War and Freedom Marches across the deep south, this story is about a walk of just about two or three blocks; the distance between Engle Stadium and Lincoln Park.
In the days of segregation, Warner Park was for whites, only. Lincoln Park was opened in 1918 for black residents. The divide carried over into sports. In baseball, there were separate leagues. Chattanooga had the Lookouts and, in the Negro League, the Choo-Choos and, "The Chattanooga Stars," said Charles White. "That's who we were when we played with Reggie's grandfather."
The Reggie he mentioned is his son, Tennessee and NFL legend Reggie White. "I'm so proud, just knowing that they named a street after my son," he added. "The same street I'd walk to elementary school." Today, it runs right past Finley Stadium, on Chattanooga's South Side.
You could say athleticism runs in the family. "I was the first 12 Letterman to come out to Howard," White remembered, "and Reggie was the first All-American."
Charles White's main sport was baseball and, back in the day, on his way to play in Lincoln Park, he would walk right by the marquee ball field in town: Engle Stadium. "See, 'Lookouts' used to be wrote out there on that little hill," he explained. "Straight center field used to have 'Lookouts' wrote, in white." Mr. White continued, "I always look used to look through, out on Third Street, used to look through the hole, there, where the blacks used to come through. And I used to look through there and I seen the Lookouts playing and me and Al used to say, 'man, we're gonna play in that field one day!'"
Al was his brother. Another baseball great. As they grew up in the 50's, the crowd was segregated, too. Whites in the grandstand. "It was covered, you know, If it rain," White recalled. "But, down on the front end, toward Third Street, it was a little gate there. And the blacks used to come right there and had the wood seats, you know. And that's where all the blacks used to sit at. And we used to wonder, 'why we have to sit out here?'"
Road trips to away games were less than luxurious. "You wouldn't believe nine of us get in a '56 Ford and ride all the way to Athens, Georgia," he laughed.
But, the adversity of the day did not fuel their anger. Instead, they channeled it to win championships. And, they gained inspiration from some of the great black players they saw come through town. "The Coca-Cola bottle right straight in centerfield, I seen Willie Mays hit one and it was still going, down by the train tracks," White said. "That's the longest ball ever seen. And then, I just, watching satchel Paige pitch. Man, it was amazing!"
As the years went by and things slowly changed, they made their dreams come true. "Al was the first amateur that hit one out of Engle Stadium," said White, "and I think I was the second one to hit one out of right field. It bounced on top of the fence and went over that right there. Man, always wanted to hit one and I got my chance and I felt like.. I thought I was big time, then."
That was 1971, 11 years after he graduated from Howard High School. It has been quite a journey and, each year, Mr. White and the remaining members of the Negro Leagues are honored by the Lookouts at AT&T Field and, no doubt, on the field to come. Their struggle is part of our history. And, amazingly, he harbors no resentment over the way things used to be. "I don't have no animosity toward nobody," White said. "I just want everybody to know they should love each other. Pray, every morning. You know, when I wake up in the morning and see daylight, the first one I thank is the Lord and I don't let nothing spoil my day." He added, "I'm just glad that I'm still here to tell the story."