The Chambliss Center for Children celebrated 150 years on Saturday.
The local non-profit commemorated their anniversary with a family fund day event as a way to thank those who have supported them over the years.
The mission started 150 years ago. In 1872, a group of women from Chattanooga decided something needed to be done after seeing the number of children in need of a place to stay.
That is when they rented a house and began serving the youth in their community.
"They knew they were called for that reason, and every person who works as a staff member here comes into work with that kind of dedication," said Rachel Carroll with the Chambliss Center.
Rachel Carroll is the Communications Director at Chambliss. Carroll shares why she believes the non-profit has lasted for so many years.
"So whenever we see a child in need and we know there is someone who wants to help them. I think having the motivation of helping the children in our area is what's keeping us going," said Carroll.
Over the years, The Chambliss Center has expanded its services to the community.
As the city continues to show a great need for volunteers and foster families. The center hopes to offer a second chance to children entering into foster care.
Carroll says early intervention can change the rest of their lives.
"When you have therapeutic foster families who are able to raise these children who are not theirs they can limit some of that trauma," she said.
In 2017, The Chambliss Center introduced transitional living programs to help those who have aged out of the foster care system.
There are now more than 20 units across the Chattanooga Area.
Another addition, The Isaiah 1:17 House. It will provide a place for Hamilton County kids to live after entering the system.
"I don't think that's going to change in the next 50 years, and hopefully we're going to be their for every parent who needs that service in any way that we possibly can," expressed Carroll.
The plan is to open doors for the Isaiah 1:17 House by the end of this year or next year.
If you want to help the Chambliss Center continue their mission of foster a child. Click here to learn more.