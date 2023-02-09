The Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) is opening a new waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program through the use of an online lottery system. 
 
The application period will open on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and will close the same day at 11:59 p.m. 
 
Applications may be made by smart phone or any location that has Internet access by visiting the CHA’s website.  The CHA will not accept paper applications. 
 
CHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, provides eligible very low-income households (“Participants”) with opportunities to live in rental homes owned by private landlords.
 
Participants choose where they want to live, as long as the unit is approved by CHA through an inspection and determination that the rent is reasonable.
 
CHA pays a portion of the contracted rent in the form of a housing assistance payment to the landlord on behalf of the Participant. 
 
The Participant pays 30% of the household’s monthly adjusted income or the monthly minimum rent requirement of $50, whichever is greater directly to the landlord.

