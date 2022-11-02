Center for Creative Arts students will be learning from home for the rest of the week due to an increase in flu cases, the school announced Wednesday.
According to the school, over 220 students were absent on Wednesday, and several more were sent home during the school day.
CCA will be making the switch to Remote Learning on Thursday and Friday in hopes of limiting the spread of the illness.
After school activities will also be suspended during this time.
Guidelines for CCA remote learning can be found on their website here.