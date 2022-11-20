For years, Leslie Jordan has used his voice to speak out for those living with HIV and Aids.
For everyone who attended Jordan's life celebration Sunday. They helped under-served communities around the Chattanooga-area get access to health care.
Cempa's Mission is all about providing affordable healthcare to under-served communities.
Jordan, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, took time away from the spotlight to champion for those living with HIV and Aids.
"Leslie has been a long-time supporter of Cempa Community Care starting many years ago starting with an event we did at the Tivoli theatre. He also partnered with us mulitple times on our 'Arts for Cares' event as a spokesperson to really drive attendance, but also bring awareness for those living with HIV," said Huff.
Cempa's community outreach Director, Miles Huff, says Cempa will continue Jordan's legacy with the Leslie Jordan Memorial Fund.
All proceeds will go to those within the Chattanooga Community.
"We've expanded now, we do full community health, but we still focus on under-served communities," stated Huff.
In honor of the late actor, Cempa will ensure Jordan's years of service continues to make an impact.
"I mean I think Leslie always committed to being a bright light, and when we started in the Chattanooga care, we were a light in the darkness and I that continues today with our work at Cempa we want to be a light for those that are experiencing health disparities," Huff said. " those who have been historically underserved and honor that legacy forever more with Leslie."