The Lighthouse Collective is set to host No Smoke Sunday's events for middle and high school students, every Sunday in July, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, at Miller Park.
No Smoke Sunday's will provide an alternative, safe gathering event, for youth to have activities during some of the peak times of gun violence in the city. There will be fun and engaging activities for middle and high school students.
The Lighthouse Collective is a licensed 501(c)3 founded by LaDarius Price, Montrell Besley, Troy Rogers, and Chris Sands. Their goal is to provide mentoring and life skills training for Chattanooga's youth and young adults. "Together we can make a greater impact!"
To learn more about the Lighthouse Collective, go to www.lighthousecollectivecha.org.