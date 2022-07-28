For the first time, we're seeing the moment a woman claims she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy in February 2019.
In cell phone video recorded by another deputy, Shandle Riley, can be seen following Deputy Daniel Wilkey into Soddy Lake before he baptizes her. The two can later be seen hugging in the video after the baptism happens.
Attorneys for Riley claim she was coerced into the baptism taking place. In February of 2019, Wilkey pulled Riley over for illegally tinting her windows. During the traffic stop, Riley admitted to having marijuana in the car.
In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Riley claims Wilkey said he would only write her a citation for marijuana possession if she let him baptize her. She said she went along with it because she thought she may may have been arrested if she did not.
"We believe that the video evidence is what supports all of Ms. Riley's claims," said Robin Flores, who has represented Riley's estate in the case since Riley died in April of this year.
In motions filed in court in the last month, attorneys for Riley claim Wilkey searched her inappropriately. She claims he touched her "all over" her body, had her jump up and down multiple times, and shook her bra vigorously multiple times.
"The illegal seizure at the house, the duration of the seizure, as I put it in my brief, exceeded what was necessary for detention," said Flores.
In their response, however, attorneys for Wilkey and Goforth claim the search never became inappropriate. They argue Wilkey had searched her bra vigorously because it was a "common hiding place for drug paraphernalia."
They also argue there is no evidence in any video filed in court that Riley was coerced into being baptized.
"Please point to me where there is any sign that Jacob Goforth, or anyone, coerced Ms. Riley into being baptized," said Jerry Tidwell, who represents Deputy Goforth in the case.
In their attorneys' briefs, they argue Goforth recorded the incident so Riley couldn't claim something happened that didn't.
"To say that he shouldn't have done that, I can understand people say that," said Tidwell. "However, tell me what law he broke."
The case is scheduled to go to trial in September, however attorneys expect that to be delayed to sometime later this year or early next year.