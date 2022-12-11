There aren't many places where you can experience the sights and sounds of steam trains from the 19-50s.
The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is giving you a chance to go back in time, and do just that.
60 Years of History within the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.
A Railroad system that sits just off Cromwell road near Highway 153.
"Unique, historic, and alive. Because you're experiencing everything in motion as it actually happens," said Zach Gilmore, Operations Supervisor with the Museum.
Visitors can take a trip back in time to a simpler, less complicated time.
"There's something about seeing all of that in motion," said Gilmore. "You're on the train with other passengers and just the whole experience. So, its a living history. It's like a step back in time. You come here and you see how people traveled almost 100 years ago."
This time of year, the museum offers something special, "The Northpole limited."
A train ride full of Christmas stories, displays, and a chance to write a note to Santa himself.
"We have our own story of the North Pole Limited, which is the first Christmas train. Onboard the boys and girls get hot chocolate and cookies," Gilmore explained.
The Train runs on the former Southern Railway which extends about 3 miles.
A set of tracks features the Missionary Ridge Tunnel which dates back to 1858.
Next to those tracks are the rail system now operated by Amtrak and CSX. Keeping the past ... present.
"From the 1940's and 50's this is how people traveled. You didn't have a car, airplanes, they weren't that important anymore," Gilmore said.
Year round the museum offers a number of different rides, each with their own theme.
The Northpole limited is a one-hour ride, and offers a memorable family holiday outing like no other.
"So having events like this .. going on is so important to us, because we can show people how important rail travel was," expressed Gilmore.
Tickets for the North Pole Limited are going fast. To book a ride click here.