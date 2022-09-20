Chattanooga's Division of Transportation is working to make sure the city’s full Ironman race is ready to go.
Starting Wednesday, September 21 at 9 a.m., the Riverfront will be closed to traffic.
At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Ironman participants will begin with a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River.
Afterwards, they will take a 116-mile bike ride through St Elmo and north Georgia before making their way back to the North Shore area for a marathon which is 26.2 miles.
“During the race, particularly Sunday morning there are going to be a couple of places that see the greatest impact. West 20th Street around Board Street, St. Elmo Avenue will also see a little bit of delays, and West 40th Street,” Justin Strickland said.
Justin Strickland is the Public Space Coordinator for the Chattanooga Division of Transportation.
He said days before the race, the Ironman course is inspected multiple times to ensure the safety of racers.
“Both the officials from Ironman and the city like to travel the entire route to inspect road conditions, to make sure there is no work zones taking place where folks will be biking or running. If something as simple as a pot hole, we make sure they are filled before racers get over here,” Strickland said.
If you are headed to church Sunday morning and it is usually a 10 to 15 minutes commute, Strickland suggest people leave out 35 or even 45 minutes earlier.
“When it comes to the amount of traffic expected I would recommend giving yourself some extra time because at all intersection there will be an officer, but it may take time before they allow you through. I would take 27 and 24 to get through town,” Strickland said.
Strickland wants to remind people to be mindful of Ironman participants who are out on the road.
“There is going to be several places where the bikers are going to be riding with traffic. So, just give them plenty of space and give them enough room where they can continue on the side of the lane. Give them a couple of feet if you can, but slow down if you see any of the bikers or runners,” Strickland said.
Closure details:
Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street, Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway, Power Alley from the parking lot to Riverfront Parkway, and the southbound Veterans Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed from 9:00 AM on Wednesday, September 21 until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 26 for the IRONMAN setup, race, and take-down.
The right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street, the right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street and West 40th Street (the I-24 on-ramp and off-ramp at Market Street will be closed), West 40th Street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue, and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers. The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street will be 4-way stops from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, for the IRONMAN bike portion. Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.
The right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge, the right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier Avenue and Baker Street, the right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue, the right westbound lane of Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street, Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane, the Battery Place off-ramp from Riverside Drive, Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers to give right-of-way to the runners from 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 until 1:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 for the IRONMAN run portion.