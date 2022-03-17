The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance with identifying and locating a male that was captured on surveillance video in Lafayette, Georgia using stolen credit cards that were taken during a burglary and several entering autos that occurred on Mount Pisgah Road in Catoosa County.
The man is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred in the City of Chickamauga and in Walker County where a silver Nissan Altima was stolen and later burned on Chamberlain Road near Lafayette in Walker County.
The sheriff's office says anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.