A 9 year-old girl from Catoosa County is using her artistic talents to raise money for a local animal shelter.
Nala Carkeet has loved animals for as long as she can remember.
“I really like animals and I plan on being a vet when I grow up,” said Carkeet.
She also loves creating art.
“My favorite hobby is doing art and I just like doing that and I thought doing art and helping animals at the same time,” Carkeet told Local 3 News.
She thought why not combine her two passions for a good cause.
The Boynton Elementary School 4th grader started making arts and crafts, bath bombs, tie-dye towels and stuffed animals to sell.
Carkeet has been selling the items online and at the Catoosa County Farmers Market.
Last month, she donated $100 to the Catoosa County Animal Control to help the shelter animals. Her donation sponsored four adoptions.
“We went to the animal shelter and gave them a check and after that I got to go see the animals and pet them,” she told Local 3 News.
She even got a shoutout on Catoosa County Government's Facebook page for her kindness and generosity.
Since then, she's been busy making more arts and crafts to sell so she can help even more animals find good homes.
Carkeet will be selling her crafts at the Rabbit Valley Farmer's Market in Ringgold on Saturday, October 15th.