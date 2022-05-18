A Thursday night house fire could have killed a woman if it's wasn't for the heroic actions of a Catoosa County Fire Captain and Georgia State Patrol Officer.
It was around 6 p.m. Thursday night when a call came in about a house fire in Rossville, GA. Catoosa County Fire Captain Jonathan Ingle says as soon as they heard there was someone trapped inside they rushed into action.
"When I arrived on scene there was a lot of smoke showing from a single wide trailer. There was a Catoosa County Deputy on scene, when I got out he was covering off the front porch and I asked him what he needed and he stated he needed a flashlight, that he could hear somebody in the house," explained Ingle.
Before he could grab a flashlight, Ingle says Georgia State Patrol Officer Judd Whitfield was there with one in hand. Without hesitation, Ingle, who was just in a t-shirt and shorts along with Whitfield entered the smoky home to rescue a 63-year old woman.
"Honestly, I wasn't really thinking at all I just knew there was somebody in there quickly, we didn't know how long she could stay. We knew she was disabled and had a hard time walking," said Ingle.
With help from dispatch, Ingle and Whitfield were able to navigate their way through the smoke filled trailer.
"We start searching the hospital bed and the we hear a voice and we start hollering out to her, where are you?"
Thanks to her shouts, they were able to find her trapped in the bathroom.
"We got in there and found her sitting in a chair with a wet rag over her face and we were able to stand her up. Trooper Whitfield led us out with a flashlight as I assist her out the building," recalled Ingle.
While the kudos pour in for both of the brave men, Ingle said it really was a team effort. The rescue also shows the department's dedication to training.
"I mean we were just glad we were in the right spot at the right time, anybody at this department would've done the same thing, so I'm just lucky to be in the right spot at the right time."
The woman was taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.