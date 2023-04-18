Catoosa County Commissioners voted to allow residents to own backyard chickens Tuesday night.
But, you'll want to check before you invest in little chicks, because they're not permissible just anywhere.
In a 3-to-1 vote, Catoosa County Commissioners passed the new ordinance, but with a few revisions.
The new ordinance now states residents can have eight chickens in residential areas of up to one acre, and up to 12 chickens with more land.
The ordinance will allow r-one residents who live on three acres or more to apply free of charge for A-1 zoning, which currently allows chickens with no restrictions.
The amendment, however, doesn't include this change for apartments or townhomes.
"This ordinance strikes a fair balance, so it allows people in those residential areas to have up to eight chickens, but it also puts down some rules and regulations," said Catoosa County PIO, John Pless.
These residential zones include single-family homes, while A-1 is considered farmland.
The new guidance allows residents to change the way the state identifies their property.
"Our conditions is that it must be kept in a clean, orderly fashion; there's a certain distance they have to be by their neighbor's, etcetera," said Pless.
While this may be a step in the right direction, some residents say it still ignores the purpose of backyard hens.
"The perspective here, I think some of you believe you have been led to believe that you are graciously granting us the ability to have chickens in R-1, instead of seeing the tyranny and the nonsense of the proposal," said one resident opposed to the new ordinance.
"I think people can breathe a little easier; there is a small group of people that are very passionate about this, and they need to digest the new ordinance, so we'll see how this goes," Pless said.
The Commissioners are giving everyone 90 days to learn and follow the new ordinance.