To celebrate the beginning of a new school year, Ringgold Telephone Company is sponsoring the "Back to School Bash" at the Catoosa County Library!
There will be used Chromebook giveaways and Kona Ice while supplies last, as well as a Craftapalooza and Education Expo.
Save the date - Saturday, August 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
