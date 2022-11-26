CARTA + Volunteer Behavioral Health has joined forces to increase awareness of behavioral health issues and the treatment services that are available in the community. CARTA’s electric shuttle now has signage to direct people in crisis and non-crisis scenarios where to call for support locally
CARTA + Volunteer Behavioral Health partner to increase awareness of behavioral health issues
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
