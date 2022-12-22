If you plan on hitting the road this weekend during the extremely cold weather, there is a checklist you need to clear before driving your vehicle.
Rivermont Auto Service Owner Thomas Morrow said a car's cooling system should be filled with antifreeze and not water.
With the single digit temperatures expected in our area, water can cause the engine to freeze.
The same goes for windshield wiper fluid as water can cause the plastic to freeze.
Morrow said if you have been waiting to get a new battery, it is best to do it now.
“If it is slow to start or has been, it is a good chance it will not start in the cold weather because the cold drains the voltage out of it,” Morrow said.
Morrow suggest waiting until your heat is circulating and windows are defrosted before driving.
Having a full tank of gas is important as well.
“Because condensation builds up in the tank and could cause problems with the fuel level being low. If you do get stuck out somewhere and it is due to snow or ice or anything you can run the engine to give yourself some heat,” Morrow said.
In case of an emergency, Morrow said always keep a phone charger, flashlight, additional warm clothes and a blanket in your car.
Morrow said jump starter kits should be used on most 2016 car models or newer and not jumper cables.
“Jumper cables are becoming a thing of the past because you have voltage spikes that affect computer systems. In an emergency if you have to use them that's fine,” Morrow said.
He said do not panic about odd car noises, anything that is weak on a vehicle when it's gets cold is going to show up.
“Medal and rubber are going to make more noises. So, you may hear something that is really not a problem, but it is just because it is so cold. A lot of people don't notice that we haven't had these temperatures here in a long time,” Morrow said.