Army Captain Larry Taylor is known for courageously rescuing four Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) Rangers with his Cobra helicopter on June 18th, 1968.
Vince Butler with the Medal of Honor Heritage Center says then 1st Lieutenant Taylor flew into the middle of an active combat zone with no ammunition and was nearly out of gas. There were no seats on the Cobra, so the four jumped onto the helicopter and held on tight.
Taylor disobeyed orders to rescue the men.
"A commanding General, who was a Medal of Honor recipient, said ‘Don't court-martial this guy, give him a medal. He did the right thing,’” says Butler.
The Medal of Honor has a deep history with the city of Chattanooga.
“Chattanooga is the birthplace of the Medal of Honor, not many people realize that. The heritage started in Chattanooga 106 years ago with the very first medal,” explains Butler.
Nearly six decades after the historic night, Taylor will be awarded the Army Medal of Honor. In 1903, the award was re-designed by General George Gillespie.
“When he receives that medal on Tuesday afternoon, it's going to be designed by a Tennessean,” he says. “It's the same Medal that every Army Medal of Honor recipient receives. It has a lot of Tennessee ties and Chattanooga ties.”
Butler says Taylor will be re-united with those he served alongside, including Dave Hill, the only of the four LRRP still living today.
On September 11th, Taylor will return to Chattanooga to be honored in the first parade in Hamilton County for a recipient since 1946. Butler says it will be a historic day, and he hopes the community will turn out to honor Taylor.
“He's not going to change, he's still the same guy he's always been.” says Butler. “He just has a Medal of Honor around his neck now."
We will have a team in Washington D.C. to follow Taylor’s journey.