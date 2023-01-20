Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit - causing the glass container to break.
Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles.
There was just one report of a minor injury.
They sold for 17 dollars at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.
They can be returned to the store for a full refund.