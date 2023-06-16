Learning certainly doesn’t have to take a break in the summertime. Rising high school seniors, particularly from lower income families, are getting a head start on their college education this week at one of the south’s most prestigious universities. There’s no better place than a college campus to begin planning for life after high school. That’s why dozens of students are spending part of their summer on a visit to the University of the South.
For more than 20 years, The Public Education Foundation’s Camp College initiative has offered guidance, support, and information for potential college students and their families. These kids, some of whom are first generation college students, aren’t totally sure what to expect, but they’re excited.
Camp College starts with a planning retreat. Admissions officers and college advisors work with students in small groups and one-on-one to cover all aspects of the college application and financial aid processes.
There’s much more than paperwork and socialization. Part of Camp College includes essay writing and focus on the importance of good academic plans and study habits. The goal is to get students in the mindset of being college-ready, in an atmosphere that can inspire them for the future.
Transportation, rooms, meals, and materials are all paid by PEF, Sewanee, and other generous sponsors