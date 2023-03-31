Following the deadly school shooting in Nashville, a local company is pushing to get a product in schools that could protect students and teachers from an active shooter.
The bulletproof table is called a Ballistic Shield. It is a flip top training table with a Level 8 bullet resistant top and modesty panel. With a pull of a level the table top flips up and turns into a 5 foot wide, 4 foot tall bullet proof shield.
“Throughout the day, normally it looks like a regular table, but when you need it to be it's a safe haven,” John Jerman said.
John Jerman is the Vice President of Business Development for Aegis, the company that is marking the table.
He compares the product to a fire extinguisher as it can't prevent a fire from starting but it can put out a small fire.
Jerman said the table stood strong against various guns and even a hand grenade.
“This table was tested against high caliber handguns; it was tested against AR-15 the choice of weapon by most active shooters. I didn't realize this but 12 of the 17 biggest mass shootings according to the FBI those were all conducted against AR-15s,” Jerman said.
He said at least four bulletproof tables can fit into one classroom.
During an active shooter situation, one of the tables should be placed in front of the classroom door.
“If somebody shoots through the door it is going to absorb all the rounds, but in the back of the room you would have three tables side by side. When the three tables are flipped up and the kids move them through the corner of the room, you have a 15-foot-long wall that is four foot tall, that is bulletproof,” Jerman said.
Jerman said 20 to 30 students can fit behind the tables.
“That is when you get the real benefit from it because if an active shooter does come in and they shoot at the face of this table, they may think they are shooting people through it and behind it, but they are not. What it's causing them is lost time because the more time we make it difficult for an active shooter to get into classroom and to shoot, the better it is for first responders because it gives them more time to get there,” Jerman said.
Jerman said grants are available to help schools get them into their classrooms.
Click here for more information about the bulletproof table.