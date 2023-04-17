The annual Bug-A-Palüza car show returned to the Scenic City this past weekend. Volkswagons of all shapes and colors were being showed off.
"It's an awesome show, in my opinion its one of the best on the East Coast," said attendee, Blake Parson.
The traveling show has been bringing car enthusiasts and builders from all across the country to Chattanooga since 1999.
"This is kind of like home for us, come and hang out with all our friends, this is where we meet up every year basically, all your friends from different states that you don't get to see all the time," said Rodney Culp, Owner of MetalMorphosis Customs.
Rodney Culp is from Norther Alabama and owns Metalmorphosis Customs. They specialize in re-building older VW's.
"So it's got a bigger motor in it, a newer motor in it, it's all zero motor, so you basically get a brand new car, and we give one away every year, to benefit my wife's orphanage, foundation18.com, in Indonesia," said Culp.
Culp tells us they build cars in just over 100 days, with roughly 1,200 hours of labor.
Culp holds a raffle each year to support his wife's orphanage in Indonesia. Blake Parson bought a few tickets and won a 1960's Beatle last summer.
"The guy who was working with me when I got the call, he said I was holding the phone like this, it was just shaking. I don't want anything to happen to it, but I do try to drive it occasionally," said Parson.
All the proceeds from the weekend event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga to support their mission of helping families of critically ill and injured children.
"For the last 10 to 12 years we've been the beneficiary of this wonderful show, people are coming from all over the place, to come here an look at these great cars," said Michael Brown, CEO of RMHC of Greater Chattanooga.
Since 2008, Bug-A-Palüza, which is put on by the Scenic City Volk Folks Club, has donated more than $150,000 for the foundation.
"So what a great family environment, this is a great time to bring your family out, and enjoy some of these festivities," said Brown.
If you missed the event, it will be back next year.