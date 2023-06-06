Back in December we took a tour of the motel. People left one of the rooms gagging because of the smell and Judge Boyd Patterson said the rooms were in substandard condition. Nearly 6 months later, the rooms in building one are clean odor free and ready for guests.
“We have King rooms and Double rooms that are very basic, clean ordinary hotel rooms, mini fridge microwave, bed, cable tv, free wi-fi, exactly what you would expect," New General Manager Jason Walker.
Building one passed inspections by the Fire Marshall, Health Department and East Ridge City Code Enforcement.
“We have heard very loud and clear from East Ridge as a municipality, our neighbors and the county, that the things that have to happen at this address going forward must not mirror some of the things that were experienced in the past. That’s why they hired me and I intend to do exactly that.”
Walker said the motel is complying with all the court order requirements like 24 hour security and no long term stays passed 120 days.
“So, the footing we’re on now at Budgetel now is mostly for travelers, people going up I-75 we’re going to have a competent room at the lowest rate at the exit. The type of product that we were offering before is simply not we’re doing going forward and that is primarily to be compliant with the city of East Ridge.”
He said there’s still work to be done in the other 3 buildings before those reopen, but there’s a lot of potential for the motel in the coming years.
“We are right across from an entire giant retail destination, we have a sporting event facility being built right next door. So, Budgetel is right at the center of all of that. We just have figure out how to be the best of stewards of this property and do our jobs well.”
Walker said with their new changes most of the business they’ll get is from online travel agencies. He said right now they’re working on getting the motel on those sites.
The Budgetel Inn will have another status hearing on June 22nd.