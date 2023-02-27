It's been 4 months since the Budgetel Inn was shut down and deemed uninhabitable by District Attorney Coty Wamp. Now, with a fresh paint of coat on the outside and cosmetic changes on the inside, Attorney for the motel said they're looking to reopen the building in late March. Though, District Attorney Wamp said there needs to be more than just a makeover to reopen the motel.
During the Budgetel's first hearing on December 5th, an East Ridge Code Enforcement Officer testified there were more than 20 violations on the property including roaches, and structural and electrical issues, making the property unsafe for people who lived there. A week later Judge Boyd Patterson ruled the motel could operate once it's brought up to code.
During Monday's status hearing attorney Chris Clem said his clients decided to upgrade more than the court has required.
"Actually, there were very few updates that were needed. Codes enforcement in East Ridge when they first looked at the place they said there was no real structural defects, there were no real code violations. The few that they found were very very minor. The main complaint they had was there were too many calls," said Clem.
He said his clients are upgrading light fixtures, mattresses and blinds which is causing the renovations to take longer than expected. DA Coty Wamp said these improvements won't have an impact on the criminal activity at the hotel.
"My concern moving forward that we don't just reopen and it's a prettier place to be, but it still has the same amount of criminal activity," said DA Wamp.
She wants a proposed probation order to keep the motel accountable while they work to reopen the rest of the building.
In response, Judge Patterson said in order to reopen building one of the motel it must comply with the current court order which has requirements that deal with criminal reduction.
"There are about 16 of them and they deal with what the General is noting about, additional cameras, making sure that East Ridge Police have access that allow them to follow up on criminal activity."
Clem said they are working to finish the upgrades and then code enforcement will walk through. they hope the first building will open by late March. Judge Patterson is set to tour the property once all the renovations are complete. The Budgetel will be back in his court on March 21st.