The annual Bubbles Of Fun Run took place Saturday morning over at the Tennessee River Park.
The event was hosted by the Austin Hatcher Foundation who uses the money to offer free services to families dealing with childhood cancer diagnoses.
"We read about the bubble run on the website, she loves bubbles and so it was the perfect combination to come out and have some fun," said runner, Sheridan Ames.
Ames brought little Illa to run her first race and learn the importance of giving back.
"You know it always good to come out and support local community, and donations is just that.. its a donation, its good excuse to come out and get some exercise and help out other people who are not so fortunate," said Ames.
The foundation tripled the amount of attendees from last year with 420 people signing up.
Shayna Webb with the foundation says the money raised will be used to continue their mission.
"So the Austin Hatcher Foundation provides free counseling therapy, occupational therapy, family programs, anything a family might need while their battling childhood cancer diagnoses and beyond," said Webb, Marketing Coordinator for AHF.
Some of the runners have either been diagnosed with cancer or know someone who has battled cancer themselves.
"We have had some friends who had childhood cancer, its just something that is very passionate to our heart, so we just wanted to support," said runner, Amy Smith.
While some ran for personal reason there were still some competitive athletes.
"I'm looking forward to my next metal, I'm trying to get to ten. Yeah I'm feeling pretty confident," said runner, Ayden Smith
Though young Adyen has his goals of earning a medal he knows its for a great purpose and encourages other to join next year.
"Come here, it has a lot of bubbles, its pretty fun," said Ayden.
The race ended at 10:00 am Saturday.
If you missed the event but want to give back, you can check out the Austin Hatcher Foundation by clicking here.