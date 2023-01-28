The Brick Universe LEGO Fan Expo is in Chattanooga this weekend.
The Expo is the ultimate LEGO fan experience, there are expert builders from all over the country showing off their technical builds.
"I do want to check out all the things in here," said young LEGO fan, Joe Gordon.
Joe Gordon, like many LEGO enthusiasts was in awe of the countless masterpieces on display.
One of the talented artist, Rocco Buttliere traveled from Chicago to show case his landmarks exhibit, featuring iconic locations like Vatican City.
"At the end of the day.. when you live and breathe it, you cant really get it down to a certain number of hours, but I think it 800 to a thousand (hours) for this one," said Buttliere.
All the dedicated time and effort isn't for the faint of heart. Another builder, Joshua Driskill from Hunstiville Alabama says he's been interested in LEGO since he was a child, and starting building professionally four years ago.
"I think it's a relatively fast way to get an idea I have into a form that other people can experience," said Driskill.
He says his most famous sculpture is of Elsa's ice tower from Frozen.
"It does light up, but I cant find the power cord," said Driskill.
While all the fine craftsmanship was very impressive, Joe Gordon was being inspired to become a master builder.
"That much stuff just with one battery, that is an impressive circuit. Some times I want to build my own stuff, kind of like how that wasn't from a set," said Joe Gordon.
In a just a few short years we're sure to see Joe's LEGO work on display. For now he can enjoy the expo as a fan.
The show continues tomorrow morning at 10 am.
If you're interested in purchasing tickets, just click here.