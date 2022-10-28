A breast cancer survivor is making a difference in the lives of others diagnosed with the disease.
Dolphin Riggs has been cancer free for five years and is now on a mission to help others on the same journey she once was.
"If you have that positive attitude and the belief to feed it then you can make this," said Riggs.
Riggs was diagnosed with breast cancer just before her 70th birthday. She had surgery and soon after found healing in the great outdoors.
The avid hiker started a nonprofit called ‘Hiking for Healing’ so other women diagnosed with cancer would have a way to share stories, offer support and form friendship.
The group is helping women in a time of need and has grown to include some 300 women who stay connected online through Facebook to encourage one another.
"Never quit. Even when you think you want to quit, keep going. You are a winner. You’ve always been a winner so accept that and believe in yourself," said Riggs.
They take regular hikes throughout East Tennessee. Riggs calls the group “the Dolphin pod’ which is made up of women from all different walks of life supporting one another on their cancer journey.